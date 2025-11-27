Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments

The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Market Through 2025?

The market size for the synthetic tabular dataset generated by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $1.36 billion in 2024 to $1.88 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.9%. The historical growth has been significantly influenced by the implementation of the general data protection regulation in Europe, the proliferation of data localization requirements in major economies, increased punishment for privacy law violations, a rise in third party risk management audits, and the expansion of data governance programs within businesses.

The market for synthetic tabular datasets, generated by artificial intelligence (AI), is anticipated to undergo significant expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it is projected to reach a value of $6.73 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.6%. Factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include enhanced regulatory focus on data provenance and consent, increased penalties for illegal data processing and storage, the expansion of data localization requirements across different jurisdictions, a heightened focus on responsible data governance in procurement, and an increase in compliance audits within healthcare and financial sectors. Notable trends for this market during the forecast period encompass the integration of generative adversarial networks for tabular data synthesis, the usage of diffusion models for structured tabular data creation, the application of differential privacy mechanisms in synthetic data workflows, the expansion of federated learning workflows alongside synthetic data generation, and the use of homomorphic encryption for verifying synthetic data while preserving privacy.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Market?

The augmented attention towards data privacy, protection, and adherence to regulations is set to drive the expansion of the market for synthetic tabular datasets created by artificial intelligence (AI). Data privacy, protection and adherence to regulations pertain to the methods, policies, and safeguards that companies enforce to shield crucial data, deter unsanctioned access, and comply with legal and regulatory stipulations. The emphasis on these elements is growing within organizations as they identify the perils of data violations, regulatory fines and the harm to their reputation, thereby focusing on steps to defend critical data. Synthetic tabular datasets produced by AI, play a pivotal role in promoting data privacy, security, and compliance by facilitating the secure utilization of data without revealing sensitive details. For instance, GOV.UK reported in April 2025, that the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology documented a rise in the percentage of small businesses possessing cyber insurance, from 49% in 2024 to 62% in 2025. Hence, the increasing importance of data privacy, security, and compliance is accelerating the growth of the AI-generated synthetic tabular dataset market.

Which Players Dominate The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Global Market Report 2025 include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• DataRobot

• K2View

• Anonos

• Tonic.ai

• Rockfish Data

• DataGen

• Syndata AB

• MDClone

• Facteus

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Market In The Future?

Leading entities in the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven synthetic tabular dataset market are prioritizing technological enhancements like auto-regressive tabular generative networks (ARGN) incorporated in open-source synthetic-data SDKs. This is with the goal of producing high fidelity, privacy-secure tables on a large scale. ARGN, a neural methodology, sequentially models tabular columns and learns dependencies across different data types to synthesize statistically accurate records. These records offer differential privacy, fairness controls, conditional generation, and accelerated training. For instance, in January 2025, MOSTLY AI, a synthetic data generation company from Austria, introduced the MOSTLY AI Synthetic Data SDK amplified by TabularARGN. This release includes open-source libraries that work locally or in disconnected spaces, generating superior-quality synthetic tabular datasets. The benefits encompass up to 100× faster training compared to standard methods, inherent differential privacy (DP-SGD), rebalancing and fairness controls, and adaptable deployment. MOSTLY AI offers open-source, local-prior synthetic data generation with in-built quality assessment metrics and support for intricate tabular schemas. This supports meticulous evaluation and reliable outputs. These features produce high-fidelity, privacy-guarded synthetic tables with conditional generation and fairness modifications that fortify development procedures for AI and machine learning. The ultimate goal is to facilitate safe data access and sharing by substituting or enhancing sensitive datasets with statistically true synthetic tabular data for analysis, experimentation, and model training.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated synthetic tabular dataset market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Data Type: Structured Data, Semi-Structured Data

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By End-User: Enterprises, Research Institutes, Government Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegments

1) By Software: Data Synthesis Platforms, Tabular Data Generation Engines, Privacy Preservation Modules, Constraint And Schema Modeling Tools, Bias And Fairness Mitigation Software

2) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Managed Synthetic Data Generation Services, Data Engineering And Pipeline Development Services, Model Customization And Fine Tuning Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Synthetic Tabular Dataset Market?

In 2024, North America topped the list in the global market for artificial intelligence (AI)-generated synthetic tabular datasets. The greatest growth is forecasted to occur in the Asia-Pacific region within the prediction period. The report on this market covers diverse regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

