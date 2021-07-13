LenderHomePage and Insellerate Partner to Maximize Loan Officer Productivity
Loanzify POS powered by LenderHomePage is now fully integrated with Insellerate CRM
We’re excited to partner with Insellerate to offer our clients a dynamic Customer Experience Platform and intake functionality that empowers them to take full advantage of these two powerful solutions”SANTA ANA, CA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderHomePage the developer of Loanzify POS, an industry-leading mortgage point-of-sale system that empowers lenders to unify, automate, and mobilize the front-end of loan origination announced today a partnership with Insellerate the mortgage industry's most innovative Customer Experience Platform (CEP) which delivers Lead Management, Sales Enablement, Engagement, a Robust Mortgage Specific Content Library, and Data Intelligence all in one solution to provide clients of both platforms seamless automation that maximizes loan officer productivity while enhancing the borrower’s digital mortgage experience.
— Rocky Foroutan, CEO
With Loanzify POS, lenders of all sizes can confidently manage their pipeline with adaptable intake requirements and interactive consumer-facing tools they can customize to their brand and organization’s needs.
Insellerate’s Customer Experience Platform allows loan officers the ability to deliver timely and highly personalized communications to their borrowers and referral partners through text, social media, email, Direct mail, phone, ringless voicemail, and retargeting for maximum impact and engagement. This innovative platform allows loan officers to provide external customers timely, relevant information based on data intelligence to build repeatable outcomes at each stage of the customer’s journey.
The integration between Loanzify POS and Insellerate radically transforms lead generation and processing with streamlined multi-channel communication that increases retention and conversion rates.
“Last year proved how critical digital transformation is in modern lending. But the true differentiating factor -- the one that separates the winners from the rest -- lies in leveraging innovation with personalization” says Rocky Foroutan, CEO of LenderHomePage. “We’re excited to partner with Insellerate to offer our clients a dynamic Customer Experience Platform and intake functionality that empowers them to take full advantage of these two powerful solutions.”
About LenderHomePage:
Since 2003, LenderHomePage.com is the leading provider of a secure and compliant cloud-based digital mortgage platform that powers lender websites, mobile apps, and mortgage POS solutions. Mortgage lenders of all sizes use LenderHomePage.com's customizable and scalable solutions to enhance borrower experience, streamline the mortgage process, and increase Loan Officer productivity and efficiency.
About Loanzify:
Loanzify POS by LenderHomePage is part of a suite of innovative productivity solutions developed for the modern mortgage professional.
About Insellerate:
Insellerate helps lenders close more loans through better borrower engagement. The mortgage industry's most innovative Customer Experience Platform (CEP) which delivers Lead Management, Sales Enablement, Engagement, a Robust Mortgage Specific Content Library, and Data Intelligence all in one comprehensive and highly scalable platform. Insellerate delivers dynamic technology, strategy, and content for every channel of your business to ensure engagement throughout the customer journey, whether it be with your borrowers, referral partners, or any other party to the loan transaction.
This dynamic enterprise solution seamlessly fits into your tech stack (Phone integration, POS, LOS, Servicing system, Data enrichment) due to our advanced API connectivity, modern design, and open architecture. Gone are the days of managing multiple and separate systems (CRM, marketing automation, lead management, and more) and having your data trapped in data silos. This innovative platform allows you to provide your internal and external customers timely, relevant information based on data intelligence to build repeatable outcomes at each stage of the customer’s journey.
For more information, visit www.insellerate.com. Or Contact us at 855-973-1646
