Mayor Bowser to Welcome Back DC Government Employees

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 12, at 11am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will welcome back DC Government employees for their official return to the workplace. The Mayor will join the Department of Employment Services, one of many District agencies with events planned to celebrate employees as they come back together in person.

When: Monday, July 12 at 11am

Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser Dr. Unique N. Morris-Hughes, Director, Department of Employment Services (DOES) Ventris Gibson, Director, DC Department of Human Resources DOES Personnel

Where: Department of Employment Services 4058 Minnesota Avenue *Closest Metro Station: Minnesota Avenue Metro Station*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).