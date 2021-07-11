Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 41 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,244 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Welcome Back DC Government Employees

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, July 12, at 11am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will welcome back DC Government employees for their official return to the workplace. The Mayor will join the Department of Employment Services, one of many District agencies with events planned to celebrate employees as they come back together in person. 

When: Monday, July 12 at 11am

Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser Dr. Unique N. Morris-Hughes, Director, Department of Employment Services (DOES) Ventris Gibson, Director, DC Department of Human Resources DOES Personnel

Where: Department of Employment Services 4058 Minnesota Avenue   *Closest Metro Station: Minnesota Avenue Metro Station*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Welcome Back DC Government Employees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.