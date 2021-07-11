Regen Suppliers Now Offering PRP Kit Price Match with New ReBella PRP System

(888) 568-6909 ReBella PRP kits come in 30ml or 60ml Amazing separation of the buffy coat ReBella PRP provides 5-10x increased platelet concentration!

Regen Suppliers is now offering a Price Match Program for its new ReBella PRP system. The company will match (or beat) pricing for any comparable PRP kits.

Offering clinical grade PRP to patients should not cost a provider ridiculous amounts. PRP cases are out of pocket for patients! Providers need PRP at cost effective pricing. That's what we offer!” — CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

ReBella PRP is a clinical grade PRP system that offers either 30ml or 60ml kits. Testing has shown that the platelet concentration achieved averaged 6.5 times baseline, which was significantly better than the other six kits tested at the same time. The ReBella PRP system allows for either a single or double spin.

Regen Suppliers is very active with customers, offering a full time PRP specialist to train customers and also answer any ongoing questions. While the kits and centrifuge are actually very easy to use, questions typically arise and it's helpful to have a technician to speak with.

The ReBella PRP centrifuge is durable and sturdy, and spins at up to 4000 RPM. Not only does the centrifuge accept the ReBellaPRP tubes, but also those from Dr. PRP and Emcyte as well.

The Price Match offer will be in place while supplies last. The regular price for the 30ml affordable PRP kits is only $99, with the 60ml kits at $129. Regen Suppliers also offers an all inclusive blood draw kit for $29.

Added Dr. Greene, "After testing over a dozen PRP kits on the market, we weren't satisfied that any PRP kit achieved the combination of quality PRP at truly affordable pricing. So we decided to produce our own best PRP kits, and it's been a huge hit!!"

Those interested in purchasing ReBella PRP should simply visit ReBellaBiologic.com or call (888) 568-6909.