Contrivance Announces Grand Opening of New Winery / Meadery in Tukwila, WA
Contrivance Winery is proud to announce the grand opening of their new location in Tukwila, WA, minutes south of Seattle.TUKWILA, WA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contrivance Winery is proud to announce the grand opening of their new location in Tukwila, WA, minutes south of Seattle. The new family and pet-friendly tasting room and meadery features a steampunk theme with hand-crafted decor. Wine and mead (honey wine) is made on site and is available in a variety of unique flavors with options that are sure to satisfy every palate. Mead is wine made by fermenting honey and can also include fruit, spices, grapes, and much more. The current fan favorite at Contrivance Meadery is a blueberry mead. They have many upcoming flavors that include coffee + cabernet, blueberry pancake, mixed berry, and raspberry meads. Tastings are available between noon and 6pm Tuesday through Saturday.
The new tasting room is located at:
611 Industry Drive
Tukwila, WA 98188
To stay current with new releases and announcements visit them on facebook or instagram @drinkcontrivance.
