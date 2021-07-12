MyJane's Hélène Blanchette wins the Vanguard Media Online "Woman of the Year" Award
MyJane, LLC is pleased to announce that Hélène Blanchette, President of MyJane, has won the Vanguard Media Online “Woman of The Year” AwardIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyJane’s Hélène Blanchette wins the Vanguard Media Online “Woman of the Year” Award for her efforts and contribution to empowering women in the cannabis community
MyJane, LLC (“MyJane” or the “Company”), a leading hemp wellness community designed to empower women to live better, is pleased to announce that Hélène Blanchette, President of MyJane, has won the Vanguard Media Online “Woman of The Year” Award for her efforts and contributions to empowering women. The Vanguard Media Online Award recognizes a woman who exemplifies compassion, demonstrates leadership, and works toward the empowerment of women in the cannabis community.
On July 10, 2021, the award was presented at a virtual ceremony held during the 710 Event organized by Vanguard Media Online.
Ms. Blanchette was amongst a long list of nominees. She won the award for reasons ranging from the strategic approach she crafted for MyJane, to insisting on curating brands, for the MyJane boxes and marketplace, that are either owned by women or have women in the leadership team. The mission of empowering women’s wellness - helping them live better is also reflected in the cause the Company has adopted: International Sanctuary, a non-profit that empowers women survivors of human trafficking. A piece of jewelry, handcrafted by a survivor, is included in each of MyJane’s signature boxes to help carry the message. In addition, a percentage of sales of MyJane boxes is donated to the organization to support its efforts.
During the pandemic, MyJane realized the challenges women would face with homeschooling and often losing their jobs. Through this realization, Ms. Blanchette created a new sales channel for women to use the power of virtual networking to earn incremental income. The Company started by providing free training every Monday with educational sessions on business, social media, meetings with doctors and brands, and informed women on the benefits of CBD. The “Monday Club of MyJane is now a permanent program that continues beyond the pandemic and is growing steadily.
Tiffany Watkins, founder and CEO of Vanguard Media Online, stated,
“We selected the winner according to public votes and with the careful evaluation of a judging committee. People voted for Hélène from everywhere in the world and with strong support from the industry players. When the committee reviewed the candidates, Blanchette ticked all the boxes and her work expanded even beyond the criteria we had set. We are happy that our first women of the year award will fall in the hands of someone like Hélène, she genuinely deserves this recognition.”
Ms. Blanchette came to MyJane after a successful executive career at Xerox Corporation and Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific. She left the established industry leaders at the end of 2019 to make the leap to running a start-up in the cannabis-derived products industry, and this, three months before a historic pandemic. Fortunately, she came equipped with a strong background in marketing and proven business acumen that helped through it all. Ms. Blanchette is familiar with winning distinctions internationally for her innovative thinking and strategies and stated,
“This award means a lot to me because it is in honor of the efforts deployed by my small team and me in helping women make informed choices in wellness, encourage women’s brands, and empowering women in need. This business strategy is a dream come true as it combines everything I thrive and stand for. I hope that it will be an inspiration for other women to dream and risk making bold moves in an industry that is slowly expanding in a number of women-led and funded businesses.”
Vanguard Media Online Magazine will dedicate their next cover page to Ms. Blanchette, as well as a full article on her story and journey that led to the award.
About MyJane
Created in 2019 by women for women, MyJane is a hemp wellness community designed to empower women to live better. Its mission is to normalize the CBD experience for women by offering the first premium, curated CBD experience in a box tailored to meet women’s individual needs and address their most-cited wellness concerns. MyJane, a ManifestSeven retail subsidiary, is headquartered in Irvine, California. Learn more at myjane.com. Follow along on social media on Facebook and Instagram at @MyJanesocial.
About Vanguard Media Online
Vanguard Media Online is a platform and a Movement for Women in the cannabis space. We strive to shine a bright light on the many accomplishments of Women that often go unnoticed in the industry.
We have put together an extensive network of Women who hold various roles in the cannabis industry, and we make connections freely. In addition to this network, we have created an ongoing archive of remarkable stories and experiences of hundreds of Women, and publish them in Vanguard Media Online's Magazine.
Do you know someone who should be showcased? Connect with us here:
info@vanguardmediaonline.com
IG - @Vanguard_media_online
MyJane Press Contact:
Lana Bianco
Operation and Marketing
Mobile: 310-270-2371
Lana@myjane.com
www.myjane.com
Lana Bianco
MyJane
+1 310-270-2371
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook