Bangladesh juice manufacturing facility proprietor arrested after 52 folks killed in blaze

“Among the 8, one of them is the owner of the factory and his staff,” Zaidul Alam, the Police Superintendent of Narayanganj district in Bangladesh told CNN.

At least 52 people were killed and at least 50 others injured when a massive fire ripped through a juice factory in Bangladesh, officials said Friday.

The fire started Thursday afternoon on the ground floor of a six-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, east of the capital Dhaka, Debashis Bardhan, deputy director of the fire service and civil defense said.

The presence of chemicals and flammable substances like polythene and clarified butter contributed to the blaze in the factory, and made it more difficult to bring under control, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency reported.

Three people died when they jumped off the roof on Thursday after suffering burns from the blaze, BSS reported, citing Abdul Al Arifin, the Narayanganj district deputy director of the fire service and civil defense. Almost none of…

