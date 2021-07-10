Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Crashes Duty to Stop

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B402791

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2021, at approximately 0934 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Near 2540 West Street, Proctor, Vermont

VIOLATION: Duty to Stop (Leaving the Scene of an Accident)

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Richard Terrien

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

INJURY: Left shoulder pain, scrapes to left knee, pain to left forearm and right hand.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 10, 2021, at approximately 0934 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

 

Through investigation, it was determined the vehicle involved is a dark red Honda that is missing its right-side mirror. The vehicle continued northbound on West Proctor Road after striking Terrien. Terrien was evaluated by Regional Ambulance Service for his above-listed injuries.

 

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

