Rutland Barracks / Crashes Duty to Stop

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402791

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 10, 2021, at approximately 0934 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Near 2540 West Street, Proctor, Vermont

VIOLATION: Duty to Stop (Leaving the Scene of an Accident)

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Richard Terrien

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont

INJURY: Left shoulder pain, scrapes to left knee, pain to left forearm and right hand.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 10, 2021, at approximately 0934 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Through investigation, it was determined the vehicle involved is a dark red Honda that is missing its right-side mirror. The vehicle continued northbound on West Proctor Road after striking Terrien. Terrien was evaluated by Regional Ambulance Service for his above-listed injuries.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.