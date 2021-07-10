Rutland Barracks / Crashes Duty to Stop
CASE#: 21B402791
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 10, 2021, at approximately 0934 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Near 2540 West Street, Proctor, Vermont
VIOLATION: Duty to Stop (Leaving the Scene of an Accident)
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Richard Terrien
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, Vermont
INJURY: Left shoulder pain, scrapes to left knee, pain to left forearm and right hand.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 10, 2021, at approximately 0934 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.
Through investigation, it was determined the vehicle involved is a dark red Honda that is missing its right-side mirror. The vehicle continued northbound on West Proctor Road after striking Terrien. Terrien was evaluated by Regional Ambulance Service for his above-listed injuries.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Charles Gardner of the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.
