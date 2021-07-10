Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 7.9.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 120 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) – Gambling Control Act.
  • AB 161 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Budget Act of 2021.
  • AB 246 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Contractors: disciplinary actions.
  • AB 251 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Public postsecondary education: admission by exception.
  • AB 271 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Santa Clara Valley Water District: contracts: best value procurement.
  • AB 306 by Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D-Long Beach) – School districts and community college districts: employee housing.
  • AB 378 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Public officials.
  • AB 382 by Senator Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) – Whole Child Model program.
  • AB 429 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – Child support: access to records.
  • AB 439 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Certificates of death: gender identity.
  • AB 440 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Bear Lake Reservoir: recreational use.
  • AB 444 by the Committee on Public Employment and Retirement – State and local employees: pay warrants: designees.
  • AB 504 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – Solid waste: commercial and organic waste: recycling bins.
  • AB 591 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – Vessels: arrests.
  • AB 627 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – Recognition of tribal court orders: rights in retirement plans or deferred compensation.
  • AB 644 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – California MAT Re-Entry Incentive Program.
  • AB 869 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – State funds: investments.
  • AB 1065 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Personal income taxes: voluntary contributions: Mental Health Crisis Prevention Voluntary Tax Contribution Fund.
  • AB 1180 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) – Local governments: surplus land: tribes.
  • AB 1291 by Assemblymember Jim Frazier (D-Fairfield) – State bodies: open meetings.
  • AB 1428 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Safe Drinking Water Act: applicability.
  • AB 1527 by Assemblymember Philip Ting (D-San Francisco) – Seton Medical Center.
  • AB 1582 by the Committee on Revenue and Taxation – Income taxes: withholding: real property sales: Katz-Harris Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Act: report.
  • AB 1583 by the Committee on Revenue and Taxation – Property taxation: equalized assessment roll: aircrafts.
  • SB 708 by Senator Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) – Water shortage emergencies: declarations: deenergization events.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

