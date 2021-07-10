Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 7.9.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jose de Jesus (J.) Lopez, 60, of Pasadena, has been appointed to the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection. Lopez was Assistant Chief of the Forestry Division at the Los Angeles County Fire Department from 1987 to 2020. He is a member of the California Fire Safe Council Board of Directors, Society of American Foresters, California Fire Science Consortium Advisory Committee, California Licensed Foresters Association and the California Urban Forests Council. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lopez is a Democrat.

Elizabeth Forsburg Pardi, 38, of Davis, has been appointed to the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection. Pardi has been Associate Director of the Nature Conservancy since 2011. She was a Graduate Student Researcher at the University of California, Berkeley from 2009 to 2011 and a Research Associate for the Congressional Budget Office in 2009. Pardi was a Policy Associate for the Nature Conservancy from 2005 to 2009. Pardi earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in environmental science, policy and management from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pardi is registered without party preference.

Ingrid E. Braun, 53, of Mammoth Lakes, has been reappointed to the State 911 Advisory Board, where she has served since 2018. Braun has served as Sheriff-Coroner for Mono County since 2014. She was a Reserve Police Officer at the Mammoth Lakes Police Department from 2013 to 2014. Braun was Deputy Sheriff and Retired Annuitant at the Mono County Sheriff’s Office from 2011 to 2013. She held several positions at the Los Angeles Police Department from 1990 to 2011, including Lieutenant, Detective Supervisor, Detective and Police Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Braun is a Democrat.

Juan Carlos Castillo, 53, of La Mesa, has been appointed to the State 911 Advisory Board. Castillo has been Director of the Heartland Communications Facility Authority since 2017, where he was Information Systems Manager from 2009 to 2017. Castillo served as a Staff Sergeant for the U.S. Air Force from 1992 to 1997. Castillo is a member of the Western Fire Chiefs Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Castillo is a Republican.

Rebecca H. Ramirez, 55, Davis, has been appointed to the State 911 Advisory Board. Ramirez has been Fire Chief for the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation Fire Department since 2020. She was Fire Chief for the City of Woodland Fire Department from 2017 to 2019. Ramirez held several positions for the City of West Sacramento Fire Department from 1993 to 2017, including Deputy Fire Chief, Division Chief, Battalion Chief, Captain, Engineer and Firefighter. Ramirez is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the California Fire Chiefs. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ramirez is a Democrat.

Andrew White, 36, of Clearlake, has been appointed to the State 911 Advisory Board. White has served as Chief of Police for the City of Clearlake since 2018 and as Instructor and Scenario Evaluator at Napa Valley College since 2007. He was Police Commander for the Suisun City Police Department from 2015 to 2018, where he served in multiple positions from 2002 to 2015, including as a Cadet, Officer and Sergeant. White was Principal Engineer at Cohero from 2013 to 2015. He was Dispatcher at the Napa Police Department from 2002 to 2004. White is a member at the California Police Chiefs Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. White is a Republican.

Lauren Miller Rogen, 39, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee, where she has served since 2013. Rogen is an Actor, Writer and Producer and has been in the motion picture industry since 2004. Rogen is Founding Member and Executive Board Member of Hilarity for Charity. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rogen is a Democrat.

Richard Lajara, 41, of Lincoln, has been appointed to the Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee. Lajara has been Apprentice Electric Distribution Operator at PG&E since 2019 and has held multiple positions there since 2006. He is a Patient Advocate of Americans for Cures. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lajara is a Republican.

