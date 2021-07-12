This Café was Just Voted Best in Florida
This once tiny tea room has expanded into a local brand with national locations in the works.
Don't even question it or second guess it. Consider your café search to be complete.”UNITED STATES, July 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What started as a dream of a small tea room with re-loved furniture, The Modern Rose has evolved into a powerhouse South Florida café brand, ready to take on the regional and national players in the market.
— Lorraine N.
Founded in 2017, The Modern Rose used to sell tea, some scones and a couple of dishes, and vintage clothing. Since taking control of the company in 2019, Emilio and Jimena Dominguez have doubled the original location in Deerfield Beach, opened a second location in Delray Beach, built a full locally-roasted coffee program around Calusa Coffee Roaster's (www.calusacoffeeroasters.com) award-winning specialty blends, launched their own brand of ceremonial-grade matcha called Modern Matcha, sold tea and coffee to professional athletes around the world through their e-commerce platform, and so much more!
Their menu specializes in unique dishes and drinks such as a Mexican street corn-style avocado toast, Mermaid Lattes, adaptogenic booster teas, 60+ organic teas, caramelized fruit sweet na'an flatbreads, the list goes on. They were selected as the winners of the Best Café, Best Desserts, and Best Interior awards winners for the city of Deerfield Beach for three years in a row, before being recognized as the Best Café in Florida.
The Modern Rose is a family business run by the Dominguez couple and her brother, Rafael, which has created a stronghold as a South Florida café staple, a café built around community. From the moment the family took over, they made strides to use their voice to support other small businesses, provide to charity, and even go so far as to call on their "competitors" - other local cafés and coffee shops - to band together in the wake of COVID-19 and encourage the people in the area to go support local.
Their newest location in Delray Beach, Florida, is inside a groundbreaking food hall called the Delray Beach Market. It's the largest food hall in the state, and The Modern Rose feels they've earned the privilege to be the Delray Beach Market's resident coffee shop and tea house. With so many great vendors, The Modern Rose complements their contemporaries well and adds to the glamour of the new venture.
The family has already begun to make strides on their third location, opening later this year, and is fielding requests from dozens of interested franchisees. Together, the Dominguez family and their franchisee partners, are setting the stage for locations across the country and for a new kid on the block in café brands.
