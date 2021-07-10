From rock celebrity to all-star dishwasher, Jon Bon Jovi is protecting his group fed
At his JBJ Soul Kitchen, a non-profit community restaurant in New Jersey, diners pay a cash donation that covers their meal and a meal for someone in need.
Without its regular in-house volunteer base, the kitchen kept operations afloat with the help of the rock star dishwasher.
“There’s an in-need population here in New Jersey who depend on us,” Bon Jovi told CNN in April. “Hence, the All-Star Hall of Fame dishwasher is back in business.”
Bon Jovi helped out five days a week until just recently, when the restaurant entered phase two and began seating customers per new guidelines.
Over its 13-week takeout period, the restaurant provided more than 7,800 to-go meals to individuals, families, community partners and frontline workers.
At one point, Bon Jovi’s wife, Dorothea, took a picture of him washing dishes for social media. It was captioned, “Do what you can.”
The caption inspired him to pen a song and ask fans around the world to do their part as well.
“The songwriter in me came out,…