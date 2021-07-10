From rock celebrity to all-star dishwasher, Jon Bon Jovi is protecting his group fed

At his JBJ Soul Kitchen, a non-profit community restaurant in New Jersey, diners pay a cash donation that covers their meal and a meal for someone in need.

Without its regular in-house volunteer base, the kitchen kept operations afloat with the help of the rock star dishwasher.

“There’s an in-need population here in New Jersey who depend on us,” Bon Jovi told CNN in April. “Hence, the All-Star Hall of Fame dishwasher is back in business.”