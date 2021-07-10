DOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF JULY 10 – JULY 16

Newsroom Posted on Jul 9, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Shoulder closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 62 and 63, Ohai Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

2) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 77 and 79, Road to the Sea and Lotus Blossom Lane, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

3) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 104 and 109, Koa Road and Tobacco Road, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KONA (WEEKEND WORK)

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Kamehamalu Street and Kahoolele Street, on Saturday, July 10 through Sunday, July 11, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 11, Hanawi Street and Old Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

2) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 31, Niupea Homestead Road and Old Mamalahoa Highway, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

3) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

4) HAMAKUA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 35.7 and 39.8, Niupea Homestead Road and Paauilo Mill Road, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway paving.

— PUUHONUA OHONAUNAU ROAD (ROUTE 160) —

1) HONAUNAU

Single lane closure on Puuhonua Ohonaunau Road (Route 160) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 3.9, Ke Ala O Keawe Road and Hawaii Belt Road, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road striping work.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190) —

1) WAIKOLOA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 18 and 19, near the Makani Golf Club, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for shoulder work.

2) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 35, Hina-Lani Street and Puukala Road, on Monday, July 12 through Friday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

###