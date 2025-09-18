Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs Executive Order to Address Rising Traffic Fatalities

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO ADDRESS RISING TRAFFIC FATALITIES



September 18, 2025

HONOLULU — In response to the continued rise in traffic fatalities across the state, Governor Josh Green signed an Executive Order to improve traffic safety and protect vulnerable road users on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

The Executive Order introduces uniform regulations for electric bicycles (e-bikes), encourages safety education as a corrective measure for high-risk drivers and proposes additional support to state and county law enforcement agencies to amplify enforcement of existing traffic laws.

“Even one death due to a crash is unacceptable,” said Governor Green. “As of today, we’re at 93 people dead, with a disproportionate amount of the dead being pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, or moped riders. This Executive Order is an urgent call to action to promote responsible behavior and ensure we can keep pace with new technologies that are impacting everyone on the road.”

Preliminary data in 2025 shows that as of Sept. 17:

70.7% of the fatalities involve vulnerable road users (pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists)

Approximately 89.9% of the fatalities showed signs of risky or negligent behavior (e.g., speeding, failure to yield, improper pedestrian actions, lack of safety equipment usage, or hit and run)

Of the remaining crashes, seven require more investigation and the remainder are attributed to fatigue and/or medical causes.

“The data are showing that the primary cause for this increase in traffic deaths is our behavior behind the wheel,” emphasized Governor Green. “For years, we and our traffic safety partners have done the sign waving and handing out lights and all the feel-good stuff, to try to convince people to take the actions science has proven will keep them safe. It’s time to take bold action to convince our friends and neighbors that following the rules of the road will keep themselves and others safe. We need everyone to recognize their responsibility to look out for others on our streets.”

A copy of the Executive Order can be accessed here.

Information on current infrastructure and non-infrastructure countermeasures can be found here.

