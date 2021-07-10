Joseph Diener, 16, and Dominic Viet, 15, were riding their bikes in Columbia, following a heavy storm on June 25, when they heard a woman screaming for help.

The boys had noticed the young woman earlier as she swam with a friend at Jay Dix Station, where deep floodwaters had engulfed an entire basketball court and nearly submerged its hoops.

Now she was quickly drowning.

“The first thing that came into my mind was to get into the water,” Dominic told CNN. “We didn’t have time to think, her head was barely above the water and we could see her sinking more down every second. We didn’t think about the risks, we had to get her out.”

Fortunately, the scouts had earned their swimming and lifesaving merit badges and were even taught what maneuvers to use when rescuing someone from the water. Without hesitation, they dove in and swam to her rescue. “We went in and there was a light current, and we had her grab onto our shoulders and we swam back to shore,” Joseph told CNN. “She laid there for…

Read Full Story

The post Two Boy Scouts saved a drowning girl’s life after pulling her out of Missouri floodwaters appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.