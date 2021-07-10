Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,773 in the last 365 days.

A person stabbed a Hong Kong police officer. Now persons are calling him a hero

His victim was a seemingly random police officer — and for some in Hong Kong, that not only justified the violence, it was cause for commemoration.

Over the past week, a steady trail of visitors have turned the July 1 crime scene into a memorial. Families have brought their young children to mourn the knifeman, who fatally turned his weapon on himself shortly after the attack. The student union of prestigious Hong Kong University passed a motion to say they “appreciated his sacrifice.” And the man’s employer, beverage company Vitasoy, saw its stock dip 14.6%, its biggest plunge since going public in 1994, after it offered condolences to the attacker’s family in a leaked internal memo. Online, some have hailed him a hero.

Authorities have responded to the memorials with fury. Carrie Lam, the city’s leader who was elected by only a few hundred people, urged the public to avoid inciting more “immoral acts.” Police guarded the stabbing site for several days, removing flowers from the…

The post A person stabbed a Hong Kong police officer. Now persons are calling him a hero appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

A person stabbed a Hong Kong police officer. Now persons are calling him a hero

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.