Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,773 in the last 365 days.

Attorney says client harmed by 3rd District delay

(Subscription required) Appellate attorneys have been reluctant to speak on the record about alleged delays in their cases before the 3rd District Court of Appeal. But after attorney Jon B. Eisenberg asked the state Supreme Court to issue a writ in the matter this week, one defense attorney said slow decision times harmed her client.

You just read:

Attorney says client harmed by 3rd District delay

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.