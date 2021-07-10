R3 Medical Training Now Enrolling for Ultrasound Injection Training August 12th in Nashville

Top Ultrasound Injection Training Course

R3 Medical Training has opened registration for its MSK ultrasound guided injection course for August 12th, 2021, in Nashville TN.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training has opened registration for its MSK ultrasound guided injection course for August 12th, 2021, in Nashville TN. The training includes hands on experience with real patients under the supervision of R3's expert trainers. The location is at the Nashville Loews hotel across from Vanderbilt University.

For years, attendees of R3's ultrasound guided injection courses have raved about the experience, as the experiential nature of the course leads to a new memorable skill set. Ultrasound guided injections do have a learning curve to feel comfortable, and hands on repetition is an excellent way to gain that experience.

"There's nothing like learning ultrasound in a hands on environment, where providers get to interact with real patients and understand how to perform procedures. We don't use animal meat or cadavers!," said R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA.

The course includes short didactic presentations along with the trainers then showing diagnostic ultrasound procedures on patients with real pathology. Then attendees break up into groups for the hands on ultrasound guided injection course training under the direct supervision of R3's trainers, who've had many years of training experience.

If attendees would like to attend R3's Comprehensive Stem Cell Training Course, the course starts the next day. The course also includes hands on experience with patients, and didactic presentations on the biologics and patient evaluations.

To sign up for either the MSK ultrasound injection course or learn more about the Comprehensive stem cell training course, visit R3MedicalTraining.com or call (888) 998-6343.