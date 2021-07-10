Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,322 in the last 365 days.

R3 Medical Training Now Enrolling for Ultrasound Injection Training August 12th in Nashville

Best Ultrasound Injection Training Course

Top Ultrasound Injection Training Course

R3 Medical Training has opened registration for its MSK ultrasound guided injection course for August 12th, 2021, in Nashville TN.

There's nothing like learning ultrasound in a hands on environment, where providers get to interact with real patients and understand how to perform procedures.”
— CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training has opened registration for its MSK ultrasound guided injection course for August 12th, 2021, in Nashville TN. The training includes hands on experience with real patients under the supervision of R3's expert trainers. The location is at the Nashville Loews hotel across from Vanderbilt University.

For years, attendees of R3's ultrasound guided injection courses have raved about the experience, as the experiential nature of the course leads to a new memorable skill set. Ultrasound guided injections do have a learning curve to feel comfortable, and hands on repetition is an excellent way to gain that experience.

"There's nothing like learning ultrasound in a hands on environment, where providers get to interact with real patients and understand how to perform procedures. We don't use animal meat or cadavers!," said R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA.

The course includes short didactic presentations along with the trainers then showing diagnostic ultrasound procedures on patients with real pathology. Then attendees break up into groups for the hands on ultrasound guided injection course training under the direct supervision of R3's trainers, who've had many years of training experience.

If attendees would like to attend R3's Comprehensive Stem Cell Training Course, the course starts the next day. The course also includes hands on experience with patients, and didactic presentations on the biologics and patient evaluations.

To sign up for either the MSK ultrasound injection course or learn more about the Comprehensive stem cell training course, visit R3MedicalTraining.com or call (888) 998-6343.

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA
R3 Medical Training
+1 888-998-6343
email us here

You just read:

R3 Medical Training Now Enrolling for Ultrasound Injection Training August 12th in Nashville

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.