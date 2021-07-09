Office of Administration’s ITSD-OGI and Department of Health & Senior Services receive award for COVID-19 geospatial information COVID-19 response system

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - The Office of Administration's ITSD-Office of Geospatial Information (OGI) and the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) were awarded a Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) for Missouri’s COVID-19 response system by Esri. This award continues to show Missouri’s innovation during the COVID-19 challenge.

“I’m continually amazed and proud of the resilience of all Missourians during the pandemic,” said Commissioner Sarah Steelman, Office of Administration. “Not only did team members go above and beyond to better the lives of Missourians, they also created new, innovative ways to continue improving the state for years to come."

“The work of our GIS technicians has given us the ability to more easily share vital data among partners in an understandable format,” said Robert Knodell, DHSS Acting Director. “This team of innovators has made a very positive impact on the state’s response to COVID-19, working around the clock to keep everyone informed.”

“It is an honor to see the hard work our teammates put into their jobs come to fruition,” said ITSD Chief Information Officer Jeffery Wann. “Our ITSD and DHSS team worked tirelessly to make this system come to life, and it is a great honor to be given this award.”

The award recognizes the innovative use of geospatial technologies during the State’s coronavirus pandemic response. Since February 2020, OGI has developed over 50 new applications specifically for Missouri’s COVID-19 response. Application requests came from multiple agencies, including Public Safety (DPS), Office of Administration (OA), Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and Economic Development (DED). Some applications were public facing, but the majority were for internal use. Most applications were deployed in a matter of days.

SAG awards are given to user sites around the world in both public and private sectors. Winners are selected from over 100,000 Esri customers. Esri is the global leader in location intelligence.

Click here (link is external)to learn more about the Missouri GIS COVID-19 response.