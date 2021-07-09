Biden warns Putin throughout name that ‘we count on him to behave’ on Russian ransomware assaults

Following an executive order signing at the White House on Friday afternoon, Biden indicated he and Putin have established a more direct means of communication. He also underscored that Putin will need to act on ransomware operations that take originate from Russian actors.

“I made it very clear to him that the United States expects when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil — even though it’s not sponsored by the state — we expect him to act. And we’ve given him enough information to act on who that is,” Biden said.

He continued, “We’ve set up a means of communications now, on a regular basis, to be able to communicate to one another when each of us thinks something’s happening in the other country. It affects the home country. And so it went well. I’m optimistic.”

The White House similarly relayed in an earlier statement that during the call, “Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasized that he is…

