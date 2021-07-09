RIDOH Recommends Beach Openings and Closures

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening Camp Canonicus in Exeter for swimming because bacteria have returned to acceptable levels. RIDOH recommends no swimming at Kent Count YMCA Lower Pond in Warwick, Ginny B Campground Beach and Dyer Woods Campground Beach in Foster, and Hope Community Beach in Scituate because of high bacteria counts. (Camp Hoffman and Kingston Camp on Larkin Pond in Kingston remain under no-swimming advisories.)

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer season. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).