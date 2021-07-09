Significant Permit Modification to Air Quality Title V Operating Permit and General Permit for Armed Forces Retirement Home

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility-Wide Title V and Chapter 2 Air Quality Operating Permit Significant Modification for Armed Forces Retirement Home - Washington

Notice is hereby given that the Armed Forces Retirement Home – Washington has applied for a Title V air quality permit significant modification pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapters 2 and 3 (20 DCMR Chapters 2 and 3) and that the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) is proposing to issue a permit modification (No. 017-R3-A1) in response to this application. The facility is located at 3700 North Capitol Street NW, Washington DC 20317.

This permit modification only revises the previously issued permit as follows:

1. The equipment list at the beginning of Condition III is modified to reflect the addition of a 10 kWe natural gas fired emergency generator at Eagle Gate Guard House;

2. A new Condition III(c) is added to incorporate the newly installed 10 kWe emergency generator set powered by a 15 hp natural gas-fired engine at the Eagle Gate Guard House.

3. A new Condition III(d) is added to reflect the acquisition of C24, a 300-gallon gasoline tank at the golf course that is subject to Stage I Vapor Recovery requirements.

4. The Insignificant Activities table in Condition IV(d) has been revised to reflect the replacement of the previous 276 gallon diesel storage tank (C21) for the Sherman Building with a new 500 gallon diesel storage tank.

No other portions of the permit are affected. This action does not extend the expiration date of the original permit.

The contact person for the facility is Andre Henderson, Safety Officer at 202-541-7756.

The Armed Forces Retirement Home – Washington has the potential to emit greater than the District’s major source threshold of 25 tons per year of NO x . Therefore, the facility is classified as a major source of air pollution and is subject to 20 DCMR Chapter 3 and must obtain an operating permit modification when applicable under the regulation.

Emissions Summary

The following table shows the effect of the generator installation on the potential to emit (PTE) of the facility in tons per year:

Plantwide Emissions Before and After New Generator Installation (Tons Per year) Criteria Pollutants Facility PTE Before New Generator Installation PTE of New Generator Facility PTE After Generator Installation‡ Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.49 <0.001 0.491 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 27.12 0.092 27.212 Total Particulate Matter including condensable (PM Total) 8.53 <0.001 8.531 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 6.05 0.001 6.051 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 19.47 0.142 19.612 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) 1.47 0.001 1.471

The Armed Forces Retirement Home – Washington has a PTE of 27.212 tons per year (TPY) of NO x . This total exceeds the major source threshold in the District of Columbia of 25 TPY of NO x or VOCs, and/or 100 TPY of any other criteria pollutant. Because potential emissions of NO x exceed the relevant major source threshold, pursuant to 20 DCMR 300.1(a), the source is subject to Chapter 3 and must obtain an operating permit in accordance with that regulation and Title V of the federal Clean Air Act.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft permit No. 017-R3-A1 has been prepared.

The application, the draft permit, and all other materials submitted by the applicant [except those entitled to confidential treatment under 20 DCMR 301.1(c)] considered in making this preliminary determination are available for public review during normal business hours at the offices of the Department of Energy and Environment, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002. Copies of the draft permit and related fact sheet are available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after August 9, 2021 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Olivia Achuko at (202) 535-2997 or [email protected].