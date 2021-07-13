Jason Gray Presents “All The Lovely Losers Live!” July 20
Performs Every Song On His Major Label Debut Album; “Bring It All” From Current Order Disorder Reorder LP Impacts Radio
I'll be playing acoustic versions of the songs from All The Lovely Losers from top to bottom! This was the record that got me signed to Centricity Music and was my first national release.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having combined insightful and heartfelt lyrics with infectious pop melodies for well over a decade, Centricity Music recording artist Jason Gray returns to his roots for a livestream event where he will perform every song from his highly acclaimed, major label debut, All The Lovely Losers. Tickets and more details for this “All The Lovely Losers Live!” event July 20 can be found at JasonGrayMusic.com.
— Jason Gray
“I'll be playing acoustic versions of the songs from All The Lovely Losers from top to bottom!” exclaims Gray. “This was the record that got me signed to Centricity Music and was my first national release, so it's fun to revisit these songs that were such a big part of where my journey began.
“We recorded it live at The Library Studio in Minneapolis, MN with my friend Matt Patrick who was also a producer on the original project,” continues the bestselling, multiple No. 1 and Top 5 hitmaking songwriter. “Matt even joins me on electric guitar on a number of tracks.”
Along with tickets to the “All The Lovely Losers Live!” event, there are several options for people to bundle a Limited Edition Poster and T-shirt, Autographed CD and even a 25-Minute Personal Zoom Concert (only 10 of these private concerts are available).
Released on Centricity Music March 6, 2007, All The Lovely Losers began its journey to the masses amidst wide acclaim. Christianity Today called the music “intelligent, honest, and approachable pop” and Gray a singer/songwriter with “considerable skills” as CCM Magazine lauded, “Gray’s lyrics are full of depth and truth” in its “Grade A” review. NewReleaseToday.com shared, “This is a great introspective album” while JesusFreakHideout touted, this is “the kind of writing that the Christian pop and worship genres have been needing to hear more from.”
The full All The Lovely Losers Live! set list follows:
1. "Blessed Be"
2. "Sing Through Me"
3. "This Far"
4. "Weak"
5. "The Cut"
6. "You Are Mercy"
7. "I'm Not Going Down"
8. "Into the Mystery"
9. "Someday (The Butterfly)"
10. "Move"
11. "Grace"
12. "Everything I Own"
Along with the livestream event, Gray will be playing fan favorites and songs from his current, American Songwriter-featured Order Disorder Reorder LP on tour. Part one of his new 18-song album, Order, features the Top 10 Billboard Christian AC chart radio hit “I'm Gonna Let It Go” and explores topics “when things are more or less going the way you hope.” Part two, Disorder, features the Top 20 Billboard AC Indicator chart hit single “Remind Me You’re Here” and is a group of honest, transformative songs about when order falls apart. The final chapter of Gray’s new album, Reorder, features the hopeful declaration “Right on Time,” “Glory Days” and the radio single climbing the charts now, “Bring It All.” This part of the album is about coming out the other side of our hardship “as wiser, stronger, more humble and compassionate versions of ourselves.”
Just because you wouldn’t choose it
Doesn’t mean He wouldn’t use it
Some things are better when they’re broken
You’ll never know until you bring it, you bring it all
(From the “Bring It All” Chorus)
“We’re used to the idea of bringing God our imagined strengths, but what if we brought Him our weaknesses,” shares Gray about the song “Bring It All” in CCM Magazine. “We might be surprised what we find, and it might set us free from beating ourselves up needlessly. It might become part of the gift of who we are.”
Gray is also hosting the widely successful Acoustic Storytime heard on SiriusXM The Message on the second Friday of every month at noon ET. Named after his live album that released in 2008, this monthly writer’s-round radio show recorded at The Well Coffeehouse in Nashville (Brentwood, TN) is sponsored by Compassion LIVE and features performances and stories behind the songs from many well-known Christian artists.
All of the latest Jason Gray tour, music, news and more information can be found at http://jasongraymusic.com/, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.
About Jason Gray:
Acclaimed Centricity Music recording artist Jason Gray is known for his extraordinary ability to convey deep theological truths within infectious pop melodies. That ability has sparked multiple hit singles and drawn audiences to packed out events across the country. His latest album, Order Disorder Reorder, launched the Top 10 and Top 20 Billboard radio hits “I'm Gonna Let It Go” and “Remind Me You’re Here” respectively while his 2016 album, Where The Light Gets In, debuted in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Top Christian Albums Chart. This followed the success of 2014’s Love Will Have The Final Word, which sparked Gray’s Billboard Christian Airplay Top 10 and first No. 1 AC radio hit, “With Every Act of Love.” With his early records, A Way To See In The Dark and Everything Sad Is Coming Untrue, he had five consecutive Top 5 singles, including the No. 1 Inspirational radio single “Nothing Is Wasted.” Garnering multiple ASCAP Performance Awards, Gray has also toured with Michael W. Smith, Steven Curtis Chapman, Third Day, TobyMac and numerous others, in addition to headlining tours of his own.
About Centricity Music:
Centricity is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jonny Diaz, Jordan Feliz, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/.
