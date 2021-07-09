The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that registration for the 2021 Main Street ND Summit is now open. This year’s Main Street ND Summit begins the evening of October 11 with a free pre-Summit event and continues Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. at the Rustad Recreation Center in West Fargo. Both in-person and virtual options are available to those wishing to attend. “The Main Street ND Summit is a great opportunity to network with leaders at all levels and share ideas on how to create healthy, vibrant communities with smart, efficient infrastructure that can attract a 21st century workforce,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We’re grateful for all those who participate and for their dedication to enhancing their local communities and leading our state to its highest potential.” This year’s theme, Smart, Efficient, Infrastructure will provide insight into both the physical elements of infrastructure and the critical needs to grow a next-generation community with economic development, workforce and leadership development. Key highlights will include an engaging experience with Urban 3 and the innovative outcomes of their North Dakota study. Additionally, Charles Marohn from Strong Towns will share his research and valuable insight on making stronger and more financially resilient communities. This year’s event will also feature a special session on the synergy of art and economic development in one North Dakota community. Registration for the 2021 Main Street ND Summit can be found at msnd.link/2021-registration . Visit msnd.link/MainStreetND-2021 for more information and updates about this year’s summit.