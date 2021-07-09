NextBranch Selected by Hyosung as the Exclusive Authorized Full-Service Dealer for Five Western States
KAYSVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextBranch, a leading provider of branch transformation technologies and ATM outsourcing for financial institutions, has been awarded Preferred Partner status by Hyosung America in Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah beginning July 1, 2021. Preferred Partner is a status designated by Hyosung America to represent the only full-service dealer authorized to sell their financial technology products within specific geographies.
Jeff Matthews, CEO of NextBranch, commented on the announcement. “We’re incredibly grateful for our long-standing partnership with Hyosung America which now spans over 20 years. Their industry leading branch transformation and cash automation technologies are bringing about real change at a time when financial institutions need it most. We’re excited to expand our presence in the west and to bring creative solutions to our financial institution customers.”
Hee-Eun Ahn, President of Hyosung America, adds, “NextBranch and the Grant Victor companies have been great partners. We have full confidence in their ability to delivery and support our solutions as they further expand their business in these important markets.”
About NextBranch
NextBranch is headquartered in Kaysville, Utah and is a subsidiary of Grant Victor. Other Grant Victor subsidiaries include ATMequipment.com, eGlobal ATM Services, and TetraLink. Grant Victor is Hyosung’s largest distributor in North America and wholly owns and operates over 7,000 ATMs across the U.S. NextBranch’s focus is helping financial institutions become more efficient while improving the customer experience through ATM Outsourcing and incorporating the latest in branch transformation and cash automation solutions.
About Hyosung Americas
Hyosung America is the North American subsidiary of South Korea-based Hyosung, Inc., a global leader providing ATMs to the retail off-premises and financial institution markets. Since entering the North American market in 1998, Hyosung has become the largest provider of ATMs in the United States. Hyosung America is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and provides research and development support in its Global Software Center in Dayton, Ohio.
