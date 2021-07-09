EMC to Hold Special Meeting July 13

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, July 13 at 9 a.m. in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh, NC.

The special meeting is to consider a petition for rule-making to limit CO2 pollution from the electric power sector in North Carolina. The EMC has also added a discussion of 1,4 Dioxane to the agenda.

The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or online. Face coverings are not required if you are fully vaccinated. Meeting audio and presentations will be broadcast via the state web conferencing link.

Date and Time: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 9 a.m.

WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3hN2a5x

Meeting password: NCDEQ

Phone: +1-415-655-0003

Access Code: 161 204 1508

Additional information, including the agenda and supporting information, may be found on the EMC’s website.

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

###