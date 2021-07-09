Singer/Songwriter EMPRESS® Drops Her Latest Single 'I Won't Go Quietly' (LVNDSCAPE Remix)
Singer/Songwriter EMPRESS® releases new hot summer anthem, 'I Won't Go Quietly' with Dutch DJ, LVNDSCAPE
When I dance, I feel like my body is singing.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poet and writer Nikita Gill once wrote "If all girls were taught how to love each other fiercely instead of how to compete with each other and hate their own bodies, what a different and beautiful world we would live in."
Professional ballerina and Broadway actress turned electro-pop artist EMPRESS® echoes similar sentiments of empowerment, love and resilience in her latest single, I Won’t Go Quietly (LVNDSCAPE remix) — released Friday, July 9, 2021.
Throughout her esteemed career, the San Francisco-based artist has always advocated for authenticity through creativity, and this anthem does not disappoint. This single is aimed to empower anyone who has a voice but feels like they are not heard.
The single was remixed by LVNDSCAPE, a group of Dutch deep house and tropical house producers, currently represented by DJ Lars de Vos and signed to Spinnin' Records. EMPRESS co-wrote the single with long-time songwriting partner Alexandra Forbes, (Nile Rogers, Taylor Dayne) and worked closely with music heavyweights Grammy-nominated producer Bart Schoudel (Justin Bieber, Beyoncé) to produce the track, which as mastered by Randy Merrill of Sterling Sound (Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Lil Naz X).
Reflecting on her latest single, EMPRESS says, “Breaking my silence was harder than I ever dreamed it would be. Growing up in the silent world of ballet, it felt almost impossible to break my silence. Yet whenever I danced, I always felt like my body was singing.
Dancing helped me find my voice, and once I finally broke my silence, I couldn’t go back. I won’t go quietly — ever again, especially when I am standing up for something that I believe in.
I hope this song encourages my fans to find their voice and feel empowered to use it.”
EMPRESS - I Won't Go Quietly (Official Music Video)