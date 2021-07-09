Repairs Scheduled In Several Locations

ODESSA – Two routine maintenance contracts have been executed to make significant repairs at multiple locations across the Odessa District. The work is scheduled to take place primarily in July and August.

Some locations may have increased law enforcement presence to improve safety for workers and to help motorists navigate work zones with better efficiency and safety. None of the locations will take more than a few days to complete, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey any traffic warning signs, flaggers or pilot cars in the work zones. While safety is TxDOT’s top priority, cooperation from the traveling public is necessary to make work zones as safe as they can be.

The first contract is scheduled to start the week of July 12, 2021, in Ector, Crane and Winkler counties. Dan Williams Co. of Austin won the first contract with a bid of a little more than $1.9 million.

The locations for the first contract are:

Spur 588 (Faudree Road) at both Highway 191 service roads in Odessa in Ector County.

Both Interstate 20 service roads at Moss Road in Ector County.

Highway 329 and the southwest truck route in Crane in Crane County.

FM 1053 at FM 1233 in Crane County.

Highway 115 at FM 1232 and South Stanolind Road in Wink in Winkler County.

Work may also be done on various locations on I-20 in Ector County depending on how much money is left in the contract after specific locations are done.

The second contract will improve 22 small locations and is scheduled to start the week of July 26, 2021, in Pecos, Reeves and Terrell counties. Reece Albert Inc. of San Angelo and Midland won the second contract with a bid of a little less than $1.7 million.

The locations for the second contract are: