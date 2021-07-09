ODESSA – A continuing trend of semis getting stuck while attempting to make U-turns on two-lane roads prompted Permian Road Safety Coalition Executive Director Scott Scheffler to discuss the problem with Odessa District Engineer John Speed, P.E. That conversation then led to an effort to improve safety in key parts of the Odessa District.

Sign crews have since installed “SOFT SHOULDER” signs in some areas. The signs also have a “Next X Miles” placard. Under the direction of Speed, Operations Director Chad Windham, P.E., enlisted the help of the district safety team, chaired by Kelli Williams, P.E. The team researched the issue and found signs that could help.

Since TxDOT can’t restrict the actual U-turn movement, the decision was to warn semi-truck drivers of the areas where they might get stuck in soft dirt or sand.

“In a perfect world, semi drivers would never attempt a U-turn on a two-lane road,” Speed said. “There are just too many safety issues, in addition to the damage to pavement edges that eventually works into damage in the travel lanes. Semis getting stuck on soft shoulders while making U-turns present even more safety problems. Not only is there the obvious problem of the risk of a collision causing injuries and maybe even death, but there is also the huge traffic backup that result from a semi and trailer blocking both lanes of a two-lane road in rural areas. Stalled traffic leads to rear-end collisions, lost work time, and pavement damage from motorists leaving the pavement and breaking edges to go around the stranded semi.”

While it might seem to be a rare occurrence, social media accounts show these incidents happen virtually every week and sometimes several times a week. The problem leads to frustration for other motorists and social media ridicule for drivers who get stranded.

“Installing these signs is just another small step in addressing safety issues across the district,” Speed said. “Safety is our top priority, and if we can prevent this type of incident with a warning sign, we think it’s a worthwhile investment.”

After being alerted that signs were installed, the Permian Road Safety Coalition leadership applauded the district in an email.

“This is great news!” Scheffler wrote. “Really appreciate the quick action and large coverage area. If we can save one life and prevent any number of crashes, it's so worth it.”

Speed said this is another example of how partnering with others helps TxDOT and the traveling public.

“We are always open to new ideas and suggestions,” Speed said. “We won’t be able to say ‘yes’ every time, but we will listen and take every suggestion seriously. Some solutions may take years, but steps like this one are relatively simple to take on.”

A total of 28 signs covering nearly 200 miles were installed in Andrews and Winkler counties at a cost of approximately $2,000 per sign. The sign locations are: