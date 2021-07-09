Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General’s Office Moves to Amend Misch Conditions of Release

‘Home Detention’ of Mr. Misch Requested

CONTACT:  Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

The Attorney General’s Office today announced that it has filed a motion in its criminal case pending against Max Misch of Bennington, Vermont, asking the Court to impose additional conditions of release. Mr. Misch, who has repeatedly violated his conditions of release, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of felony domestic violence and one misdemeanor count of domestic violence by the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office. Mr. Misch is currently being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office for violating Vermont’s ban on large capacity magazines and subsequent violations of conditions of release.

The motion requests that the Court amend Mr. Misch’s conditions of release to protect the public as follows:

  • That Mr. Misch be confined to his personal residence 24 hours/day, 7 days per week;
  • That Mr. Misch must not have contact with the complaining witness in the alleged domestic assault case; and
  • That Mr. Misch not abuse or harass that complaining witness.

The Attorney General’s Office asserts that the current conditions of release – which were put in place with the express purpose to protect the public – have been shown to be insufficient as Mr. Misch continues to jeopardize public safety by his flagrant and repeated criminal behavior.

A copy of the State’s Motion to Amend Conditions of Release can be found here.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Last modified: July 9, 2021

