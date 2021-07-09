RIDE Invites Public to Participate in Engagement Process Focusing on Reimagining the High School Experience

PROVIDENCE, RI – Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green today invited students, families, and educators to participate in a series of public engagement meetings to help reimagine the high school experience. These meetings are hosted by the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) to seek feedback, suggestions, and comments on the agency’s approach to revising the secondary regulations which include Rhode Island’s high school graduation requirements. RIDE’s proposed plan, which was first presented at the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education’s meeting in June, would make a number of changes meant to align high school to college and career readiness so students graduate ready for college and prepared to work, increase real-world relevant learning to improve student engagement, and to rethink how high schools support the needs of students and their families.

“Education has changed over the years—not only in what students are learning and how they learn it, but in the way it impacts the lives that our students lead,” said Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “Our goals and standards for what constitutes a successful K-12 learning experience should evolve as well. We want to make those changes in collaboration with the community, and we invite students, families, and educators to join us to share their thoughts and help shape this.”

Rhode Islanders interested in learning about or providing feedback on the proposed changes are encouraged to join the community engagement meetings hosted by RIDE through the end of the summer. A full list of the meetings, as well as recordings and resources from previous meetings, can be found on RIDE’s website.

In recent weeks, RIDE has held two meetings, which outlined the agency’s review of the state’s current diploma system and the community engagement process. The next meeting, which is to be held on Tuesday, July 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Zoom, will be a discussion on aligning secondary graduation requirements to post-secondary admissions requirements.

The meetings are open to all members of the public. In October, RIDE will present a revised proposal that is reflective of the community’s feedback to the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education for final approval.