The world’s greatest potato dishes

(CNN) — “I used to take potatoes for granted,” reads the first line of the book, “Potato: A History of the Propitious Esculent.”

Author John Reader corrects this mistake by delving into the potato’s rich history, one that dates back to the pre-Inca people of the Andes who first domesticated the potato around 8,000 years ago. Reader tracks the potato’s migration to Europe at the end of the 16th century, its rise as the prized crop of Ireland and its eventual spread around the globe in new and delicious forms.

Despite attempts by anti-carb killjoys — demonizing the addictive appeal of a plate piled with crispy, salty fries — the potato endures as one of history’s most beloved foods.

Fried, baked, mashed and beyond — whether the recipe calls for Russets or Yukon Gold, red-skinned or purple potatoes — these are some of the most popular ways to enjoy a potato around the world.

Mashed potato

Late Michelin-starred chef Joël Robuchon claimed that he owed everything to his take on mashed…