ICU Designs Creates a Cellphone Case with Built-in Vanity Mirror

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICU Designs has launched a phone case that doubles as a vanity mirror. This cellphone case makes something that everyone needs on a daily basis readily available – a high-quality mirror with good lighting.

There are many everyday situations where a vanity mirror could come in handy. In fact, throughout the day, the average person looks at themselves in the mirror a countless number of times. Unfortunately, sometimes these mirrors come with poor lighting. Even worse, these mirrors aren’t always readily available.

“How many situations have you been in where you needed a mirror but there was no mirror to be found?” asks ICU Designs founder Antonio Cullari. “If you’re sitting waiting at an interview, going into a meeting, you need a quick touch-up before that date, and you have that nagging feeling you get when you have something in your eye or teeth - this cellphone case is for you.”

The true beauty of this mirror is that it can be used easily in any lighting. The two-tone light diffuser allows the user to set the lighting to whatever level they’re comfortable with using the built-in light from the cellphone. This translucent and opaque diffuser mechanism is ideal for both day and night needs. The diffuser makes it easy to use the mirror in low-light settings without disturbing other people nearby. The light diffuser can also be used to take great selfies in low-light settings.

ICU Designs has developed a unique product that combines a high-quality scratch-resistant mirror and a two-toned diffuser that uses the built-in lighting from the cell phone. The fact that the mirror has been incorporated in a cellphone case means that users no longer need to worry about not having access to a mirror when they need it most.

The average person needs to look at themselves in the mirror several times during the day. With this phone case, users can apply makeup, get that spinach out of their teeth or make sure they’re looking their best before an interview without desperately hunting for a mirror.

About ICU Designs

ICU Designs has built a cellphone case that also plays the role of a vanity mirror, complete with a two-tone light diffuser. With this mirror, they aim to help people look their best wherever they are.

