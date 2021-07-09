Nanotechnology Revolutionize Hair Loss Industry
MIAMI, FL, ESTADOS UNIDOS, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nano hair fiber by BROOK BIOTECH supports & helps to disguise hair loss or baldness. Hair nanofiber is an acknowledged approach to effectively for hair loss. This revolutionary tool has the potential to generate much more hair for people without any side effects. The company Brook Biotech whose CEO is the famous Brazilian banker and entrepreneur Wesley Brook, he said that is an innovative new that changes the scenario. It is a convenient and revolutionary method that allows users to have more hair and leave without any sort of embarrassment of baldness in society.
The product named Hair nano markets hits the American market in June 2021 and is now available, he said using the product is quite efficient all you need to do is to apply the product with a fixative, and that’s all.
According to him, the hair nano keratin protein, blends undetectably with existing hair strands, to instantly create the appearance of naturally thick full hair. Nanofibers produced by BROOK BIOTECH resist winds, rain, and perspiration, for long-lasting results in being conditions.
He proceeds that the product is available in every nine shades that can be mixed to match any hair color, keratin fibers also work for all hair types and textures. Also great for part lines, covering extension tracks, and touching up roots between hair color appointments which are easily washed out with shampoo.
The company stated Generally that its purpose is to bring a solution for pain and low esteem, to millions of people products are 100% guaranteed safe as they are made up of natural fiber sources and are alcohols, gluten, and paraben-free and never tested on animals.
About
The company was founded in 2020 by Brazilian Wesley Brook, a bank, Economist residing In Miami, the company reveals that it wants to act in the cosmetic segment with the focus on hair loss and have an 80% growth, in 2020 with 8-digits turnover.
Wesley Brook
