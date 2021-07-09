Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sarah Everard: London officer pleads responsible to homicide of promoting govt

London CNN —  

A Metropolitan Police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering marketing executive Sarah Everard, whose disappearance while walking home in London prompted an outpouring across social media from women sharing their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

Wayne Couzens, a serving police constable whose “primary role was uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises,” had pleaded guilty to Everard’s kidnap and rape in June.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that he had now admitted a charge of murder at the Old Bailey court. A sentencing hearing will begin on September 29.

Everard, 33, went missing on March 3 after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, in the early evening. Her body was found on 10 March inside a builder’s bag in woodland near Ashford, Kent, more than 50 miles from where she was last seen.

