How TikTok influencer Noah Beck went from DIY lighting to Paris Trend Week

Written by Nick Remsen, CNNParis

It all started with a DIY lighting set-up. Noah Beck — the 20-year-old Arizona-born TikTok star with nearly 30 million followers — made his first videos for the social media platform by improvising late at night in his bedroom. This was about a year and a half ago, while he was home on holiday break from the University of Portland, in Oregon, where he was both studying business and playing soccer.

“I put nails in my wall to set up and hold a flashlight,” he said, laughing as he sat in a courtyard at the Park Hyatt hotel in Paris, during the city’s recent menswear fashion week. “I didn’t have a ring light at the time.”

Fast-forward through the onset and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic — the hyper-boost of downtime gave TikTok’s “creators,” as the app’s users are known, a captive audience — and Beck is now one of the most famous people on the platform.