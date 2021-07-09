Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
This is why automotive costs are so excessive, and why that issues

CPI climbed to a 13-year high in May, with prices up 5% compared to a year earlier. But about one third of that increase was due solely to the price of used cars.

Used car prices shot up 30% in the 12 months leading up to May, just below the record one-year increase for used car prices reported in 1975.

According to Edmunds, a go-to resource for car information, the average used car price hit $26,500 in June, up 27% from a year ago, while the average new car transaction price is $41,000, up 5%, virtually the same as the average sticker price of $41,500.

Record high prices for both used and new cars is more than an annoyance: It’s an economic problem that weighs heavily on household budgets. About 40% of US households make a car purchase of some sort every year, and this year there could be even more due to pent-up demand from purchases delayed in 2020.

Why used car prices are rising

Car prices have risen for a variety of reasons, but they all boil down to two factors: high demand and…

