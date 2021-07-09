“The Best Agile Education That Money Can’t Buy”
Because the classes are free, co-founder Larry Apke refers to these classes as “the best Agile education money can’t buy.”
Their most recent “Agile MBA’ class concluded on June 24th with 116 people receiving a certificate of completion.
Their next class offering has been scheduled to begin on October 5th. People interested in the “Agile MBA” class can go to the Job Hackers website to express interest. Official enrollment will begin in the middle of September.
The core offering of the Job Hackers is a class commonly referred to as “the Agile MBA”, a course that teaches students Agile and Scrum. It also prepares students to pass the Professional Scrum Master (PSM I) Certification exam. According to LinkedIn, Scrum Masters are well paid, and it is one of the fastest-growing professions.
Scrum Masters lead Scrum Teams for the delivery of projects ranging from software development to marketing. Apke volunteers his time to teach the course by Zoom and it has received rave reviews for being insightful, helpful and well put together.
The course normally costs up to $2,000 but is available free of charge to anyone around the world. In lieu of payment, students are asked to give back to their community by volunteering their time.
“We estimate that we’ve given away over $2.5 million in free training to more than 1000 students and added thousands of hours of volunteer time,” said Apke.
Graduates also have access to job listings, resume review services, networking to with a Slack community of over 2,000 people and other resources that support a job search.
“Even during the pandemic, about 40 percent of our graduates find a job within 90 days,” said The Job Hackers explained Mr. Apke. “Many find management jobs, with some earning a six-figure income. Registration is open to everyone around the world and there’s no prerequisite.”
The average age of their students is over 40, roughly half are minorities, and 60 percent are women, many returning to work after taking care of parents or children. One of the reasons there are a lot of women is because they partner with many women’s groups.
The Job Hackers can also help companies become more competitive by offering the same training in a two-day program. The unique curriculum covers Agile, Scrum, Quality, Product Design and Flow, Systems Thinking, Employee Motivation and more.
The Job Hackers mission is to help candidates find employment. It does this by providing valuable knowledge about Agile and Scrum to prepare them for real-world jobs and working with them and employers to ensure the proper placement of participants.
For his part, Larry Apke, Chief Agile Officer, emphasized the Job Hackers community, “While we might be the faces that the public sees, the Job Hackers is a thriving community of over 2000 individuals - volunteers, partners and participants.”
Nobody at The Job Hackers gets paid. Their mission is accomplished with a corps of volunteers and on a shoestring budget of about $10,000 per year. You can support The Job Hackers cause by making a donation, becoming a partner or shopping at its online store.
“If you need a job, no matter where you are, sign-up for our course. It costs you nothing and it could be the best decision of your life,” said Apke.
To find out more about The Job Hackers see their website. You can also contact Larry Apke at larry.apke@thejobhackers.org.
