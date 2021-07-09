Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Euro 2020: UEFA investigates laser pointer incident throughout England’s semifinal win over Denmark

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had the laser shone in his face as England captain Harry Kane stepped up to take an extra-time penalty.

Schmeichel saved the penalty, but Kane pounced on the the rebound and his goal proved decisive in a 2-1 win which ensured England’s passage to Sunday’s final against Italy.

European football’s governing body said it had opened disciplinary proceedings and has charged England with the use of a “laser pointer by its supporters.”

UEFA said its disciplinary investigation will also look at “disturbance” caused by England supporters during the national anthem and the lighting of fireworks by its fans.

Broadcaster ITV, which televised the match in the UK, showed footage of a green laser being pointed at Schmeichel’s face.

`”Whoever they are they’re an idiot … it’s stupid and he doesn’t deserve that,” ITV presenter Mark Pougatch said. “That sort of thing, nobody wants to see.”

After the incident, the English Football Association’s on-site team worked with…

Euro 2020: UEFA investigates laser pointer incident throughout England's semifinal win over Denmark

