Euro 2020: UEFA investigates laser pointer incident throughout England’s semifinal win over Denmark

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had the laser shone in his face as England captain Harry Kane stepped up to take an extra-time penalty.

Schmeichel saved the penalty, but Kane pounced on the the rebound and his goal proved decisive in a 2-1 win which ensured England’s passage to Sunday’s final against Italy.

European football’s governing body said it had opened disciplinary proceedings and has charged England with the use of a “laser pointer by its supporters.”