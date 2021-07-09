Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bangladesh juice manufacturing facility fireplace kills 52 folks

Dhaka, Bangladesh CNN —  

At least 52 people were killed when a massive fire ripped through a juice factory in Bangladesh, officials said Friday.

The fire started Thursday afternoon on the ground floor of a six-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, east of the capital Dhaka, Debashis Bardhan, deputy director of the fire service and civil defense said.

The presence of chemicals and flammable substances like polythene and clarified butter contributed to the blaze in the factory, and made it more difficult to bring under control, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency reported.

Munir Uz Zaman/AFP/Getty Images

Some workers jumped off the roof to escape the fire….

