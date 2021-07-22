Kosher Palm Beach Creamed Honey Celebrates Rosh Hashanah

Applies dipped in Palm Beach Creamed Honey is the perfect choice for Rosh Hashanah, it's Kosher Certified. The 9-flavor gift set of Palm Beach Creamed Honey is the perfect gift to send sweet greetings to family and friends. Honey signifies the hope that that the New Year will be sweet for Rosh Hashanah celebrated September 6 - 8, 2021

Palm Beach Creamed Honey - Kosher Certified - Shana Tova!

Apple slices dipped in one of our nine creamed honey flavors will delight your family and friends at your Rosh Hashanah celebration. It's Kosher certified. Shana Tova!” — Sierra Malnove, beekeeper

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Monday, September 6 and it ends at sundown on Wednesday, September 8th. The Jewish new year falls during National Honey Month. The kosher-certified Palm Beach Creamed Honey, produced by small business beekeepers in South Florida, announces the expansion of their offerings all across the US, in time for Rosh Hashanah, along with the small batch beekeeping industry’s annual celebration of National Honey Month.

Creamed honey embraces the latest technology, created with innovative state-of-the-art equipment that creams unfiltered honey right from the hive into a silky, smooth, and spreadable texture like butter. It’s not drippy and runny like regular honey, but rich and creamy, making it an ideal topping on toast, sauces, recipes, glazes, cereal, pancakes, smoothies and so much more.

Jewish Tradition:

One of Rosh Hashanah customs is eating apple slices dipped in honey. The honey signifies the hope that the new year will be sweet. Delight your family and guests by serving raw, natural cream honey that is offered in nine delicious flavors, including, chocolate, strawberry, chipotle, vanilla, lemon and more. Visit the honey farm, meet the beekeeping duo, at the Palm Beach Creamed Honey website. You can order any flavor of Palm Beach Creamed Honey from Amazon, available in 12 oz jars, or choose one of the gift sets and have it delivered in two days to any address in the US. Click Here for Amazon Link. Pairing creamed honeys' pure, natural flavors are perfectly paired with a healthy choice of apples, and served or spread on Challah bread, is a rich, traditional Jewish bread served to celebrate holidays.

Palm Beach Creamed Honey is pure, raw honey produced and processed by ethical beekeepers who are leaders in Florida’s honey bee industry. Avoid processed commercial honey, as the beneficial nutrients like pollen, enzymes and antioxidants are most often filtered out. Some manufacturers even add sugar or sweeteners to reduce costs.

Here’s a few tips for Rosh Hashanah:

Honey flights Paired with Apples. Serve a progression of colors and flavors from light/mild to dark/intense. Chocolate, raspberry, and vanilla creamed honey are excellent choices with Gala apples. Savory flavors, such as ginger/turmeric honey and chipotle creamed honey are delicious on MacIntosh and Golden apples. For bold flavors, with rich depth, try the sweet/spicy flavors of habanero, and jalapeño with Red Delicious apples.

Challah bread is one of the most recognizable foods of Rosh Hashanah. Substitute creamed honey for sugar in homemade braided challah by adding cinnamon, vanilla, or lemon-flavored creamed honey.

Gift Sets of Kosher Creamed Honey:

It is a long-held Jewish practice to send Shana Tova greetings to friends and family, wishing them a sweet and sweet and successful year. Aside from the 9-flavor gift set, Palm Beach Creamed Honey also comes in select flavors in individual 12-oz jars, and in a trio of three flavors, all certified Kosher. Sending a sweet New Year gift to a special loved one is a thoughtful gesture that will certainly be appreciated.

Shop Small Batch - Get It Fast!

Gift sets are available on Amazon with free two-day shipping anywhere in the United States. Click here for link to our customized page on Amazon for ordering: Palm Beach Creamed Honey – ShanaTova!

About Palm Beach Creamed Honey:

As a family-owned, small business , Al and Sierra, are a well-known, trusted beekeeping duo in South Florida. They are dedicated to their bees and ethical beekeeping practices and to creating wholesome, natural and delicious creamed honey products on their 13-acre farm that is nestled in a country setting. Raw honey has a natural, anti-microbial properties and is a natural preservative when no moisture is added. We keep these key benefits intact. With lids on at room temperature, it should last forever.