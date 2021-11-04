Palm Beach Creamed Honey Debuts Sweet and Savory Honey for the Holiday Season

Palm Beach Creamed Honey Holiday Gift Set of nine sweet and savory flavors of delicious honey. Trio Gift Set of Palm Beach Creamed Honey is a gift of health and wellness. Sweet and savory choices. Individual 12-oz jars of Palm Beach Creamed Honey come in nine flavors, with 100% natural ingredients

Inspired, Flavorful, Creamed Honey Straight from the Hive

More than ever people are searching for sustainable, U.S.-made holiday gifts this year. Palm Beach Creamed Honey is something everyone can enjoy. Give a gift of goodness straight from the hive.” — Sierra Malnove, beekeeper and cofounder

PALM BEACH GARDENS,, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach Creamed Honey presents its 2021 holiday line-up of creamed honey gift sets from the Honey House in South Florida, along with good wishes for a healthy and happy holiday.

Holiday Gifting: Raw, small batch honey, features nutritional benefits, including vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. It also has micro-biological properties that support optimal health. Palm Beach Creamed Honey debuts Holiday Trios, a nine flavor Classic Gift set, or individual 12-oz jars of creamed honey in the flavor of your choice.

Corporate Gifting: Show your boss, employees, customers, clients, or business associates that you appreciate them with a gift of health. With millions still rebounding from the global pandemic, the focus on healthy lifestyle choices has never been greater. Forget the chocolate and cookies, this year, celebrate with pure, unfiltered honey.

Shop Small Business - Get it Fast! Gift sets are available for online ordering on Amazon, with free two-day shipping anywhere in the United States. Click Here for Amazon Link. Or visit the online shop at Palm Beach Creamed Honey's website link, https://www.creamedhoney.com.

About Creamed Honey Co.

Launched in the fall of 2020 amid the pandemic lockdown, Palm Beach Creamed Honey is a family-owned, small business, that is fully certified on 13 acres acres in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Al Salopek and Sierra Malnove are leaders in the Florida’s honey bee industry promoting ethical, sustainable beekeeping practices. They are devoted to their bees, and harvest pesticide-free raw honey from 900 hives across South Florida. The beekeepers are dedicated to creating wholesome, natural, creamed honey products. Their bees forage freely on flora in a natural habitat. Each flavor is sourced from the highest quality natural ingredients.