Imperial Advisory Expands Leadership Team, Names Bob Doyle as Partner
Veteran financial executive to support consulting firm’s business development and advisory workWEST HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imperial Advisory, a fractional CFO and C-suite advisory firm, announced that Robert Doyle has been named partner. In his new role, Doyle will expand his work supporting the firm’s business development and advisory activity, while assuming managerial responsibilities alongside Imperial Founder and Principal Gershon Morgulis.
Since joining Imperial in 2019 as a Portfolio CFO, Doyle has been an amazing resource whose corporate and financial acumen has enhanced the capabilities of Imperial clients across different sectors. Leveraging his decades of experience in private and publicly traded companies, he has counseled CEOs and other C-suite executives at these firms on matters ranging from financial planning and analysis and cash flow to raising capital and investor relations.
Previously, Doyle worked for nearly 30 years at Coinmach/CSC ServiceWorks, a top provider of home and commercial laundry and air vending solutions, serving as the company’s CFO and, subsequently, its CEO. During his tenure, CSC expanded from a $50 million family business to a publicly-traded, and then private equity-backed, $1 billion international powerhouses. Since leaving CSC, Doyle has been retained as a consultant by companies across multiple industries, including service, technology, and distribution. Early in his career, Doyle worked in public accounting.
In addition to his role at Imperial, Bob also works as an executive coach helping business leaders explore a range of broad-based issues outside the world of finance.
“Bob is one of the most accomplished financial executives in the region, and the wealth of knowledge and experience he brings our team is hard to overstate,” said Morgulis. “Bob’s track record includes completing over 200 acquisitions and navigating through exits to both private equity buyers and public markets, and his experience in team building and employee alignment also enables us to better serve our clients. Bob’s visionary approach helps him advise clients based on not where they are today not where they could be, and his elevation to our leadership team marks an exciting new chapter for Imperial Advisory.”
Founded in 2014, Imperial Advisory provides businesses and nonprofits across Long Island, the broader New York City area, and around North America with a range of fractional CFO and related advisory services. Working hand in hand with CEOs and other executives, Imperial’s team of corporate finance specialists helps business owners grow their companies by providing them with a deeper understanding of the financial implications of business decisions.
“When I met Gershon several years ago, I was immediately impressed with his integrity, creativity, and commitment to analyzing each issue with objectivity and the results-driven approach he brings to each client engagement,” said Doyle. “Over the past two years, it’s become increasingly clear that we make a great team, and I’m excited to continue this relationship in my new role as partner. With business booming, we’re planning to continue building out our team in the coming months, and I look forward to working with Gershon and the rest of the team as we scale Imperial’s growth and help companies across sectors make better business decisions.”
About Imperial Advisory
Imperial Advisory is a team of senior business executives that provides companies with outsourced CFOs as well as advisory services for in-house CFOs. The team has accumulated decades of prior CFO experience complemented by its leadership team’s and collective background in President, CEO, and COO roles. By participating in short-term decision-making and long-term business planning, Imperial enables C-suite executives to grasp the financial risks they take and ultimately helps them make more money. For business owners and CEOs looking to grow their companies, Imperial provides a deeper understanding of the financial implications of business decisions and helps them compare different opportunities for expansion. For businesses that are struggling, Imperial identifies financial pain points and guides executives toward continued growth.
For more information on Imperial Advisory, visit our website or email Rebecca@imperialgrp.com
Gershon Morgulis
Imperial Advisory
+1 516-256-9478
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn