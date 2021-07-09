Restaurant employees are quitting in droves. Which may not change anytime quickly

In May, the rate of quits per share of employment in the accommodation and food services sector, which includes restaurants, was 5.7%, according to seasonally adjusted data released this week by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure held steady from the month prior, and is higher than the quit rate across all sectors, which fell from 2.8% in April to 2.5% in May.

Restaurant workers have had a challenging time during the pandemic. Many had to close their dining rooms early in the pandemic, some of them permanently. It was months before those that survived could return to serving guests at full capacity, and many had to close periodically if staffers got sick or were exposed to Covid-19. Many workers were laid off suddenly, and some left the industry for good.

Servers in particular put themselves at risk of contracting Covid-19 by interacting with customers. On top of that, they had to police customers who pushed back on mask or social distancing policies — without risking…

