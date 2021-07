LargeSense LLC Announces a 4x5 Large Format Monochrome Digital Back, the LS45-M

LS45-M 4x5 Digital Back Graflok Mount

The first digital back for 4x5 (5x4) cameras that allows stills and videos.

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first commercially available 4x5 digital back with full frame RAW capture and RAW video capture. It will mount on current Graflox or International back cameras. Previously digital backs have only been available for cameras as large as 645 medium format, making this a significant advance.LS45-M specifications:Single shot 140x120 mm 14 bit monochrome CMOS sensorISO sensitivities of ISO 250 and 2000The engineering DR is 12.2 with ISO 250. 11.65 stops with ISO 2000.Live view support with live view zoom for focusCompatible with standard 4x5 lensesEasy to use HTML-based WiFi control with any browserLossless RAW video to near 30 fpsInternal storage, CF cards and external USB 3.1 drivesPreset and custom curve supportBattery or international voltage AC connectionsSensor electronic shutter as fast as 1/30 sHot shoe support for external strobesMedia contact:Bill Charbonnet; Email: press@largesense.com http://largesense.com/ info/media-press

LS45-M 4x5 Digital Back Operation Introduction Video