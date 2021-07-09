LargeSense LLC Announces a 4x5 Large Format Monochrome Digital Back, the LS45-M
The first digital back for 4x5 (5x4) cameras that allows stills and videos.SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first commercially available 4x5 digital back with full frame RAW capture and RAW video capture. It will mount on current Graflox or International back cameras. Previously digital backs have only been available for cameras as large as 645 medium format, making this a significant advance.
LS45-M specifications:
Single shot 140x120 mm 14 bit monochrome CMOS sensor
ISO sensitivities of ISO 250 and 2000
The engineering DR is 12.2 with ISO 250. 11.65 stops with ISO 2000.
Live view support with live view zoom for focus
Compatible with standard 4x5 lenses
Easy to use HTML-based WiFi control with any browser
Lossless RAW video to near 30 fps
Internal storage, CF cards and external USB 3.1 drives
Preset and custom curve support
Battery or international voltage AC connections
Sensor electronic shutter as fast as 1/30 s
Hot shoe support for external strobes
