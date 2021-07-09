Purplegator Announces New Government Accounts
Digital marketing agency, Purplegator, shares details regarding new government business won in the second quarter of 2021.BERWYN, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purplegator Inc., a mobile-first digital marketing agency, announces its new government accounts acquired during the second quarter of 2021.
Purplegator enjoyed the strongest quarter in its history in the second quarter of 2021 as it acquired five new government accounts through the RFP process. Those accounts include:
Niagara County (NY) Workforce Development
Philadelphia Gateway Community Action Partnership
New Jersey Head Start
Bridgeport (CT) The WorkPlace
Ocean County (NJ) Health Department
This is the second year that Purplegator has been selected by Niagara County Workforce Development. This year, the program was expanded threefold to include marketing for Niagara County Employment and Training, Niagara County Community College, and Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).
Philadelphia Gateway Community Action Partnership selected Purplegator based significantly on the agency’s expertise in recruitment marketing. In its role with Gateway, Purplegator will recruit teachers and students to work and attend the Philadelphia Early Head Start program.
Thanks to the experience and results for Philadelphia Gateway, Purplegator was selected to head the marketing for New Jersey Head Start as well. The state of New Jersey provides six regions for its Head Start and Early Head Start programs, and Purplegator will provide marketing services in all six regions of The Garden State.
The WorkPlace, Southwestern Connecticut’s Workforce Development Board, provides job training, employment, and educational services in twenty municipalities in The Nutmeg State. Purplegator is providing marketing and advertising services for education and job training programs that target teens and young adults aged 14 to 24.
Ocean County, New Jersey also selected Purplegator as its agency for marketing for its Overdose Response Plan. The Overdose Response Plan provides Ocean County residents with education on substance abuse, creates enhanced awareness of dangerous trends in high-risk areas, and alerts the public to overdose spikes. Purplegator will provide extensive focus groups and marketing research on the substance abuse problem in Ocean County. Then, it will implement a strategic plan to address the impact of opioids and other dangerous drugs in the county. Purplegator previously did work for the State of Maryland in the area of opioid abuse prevention.
“2020 was a difficult year for everybody, but our staff worked extremely hard during the pandemic,” said Bob Bentz, president of Purplegator. “It’s great to see our diligent work paying off now that the worst of COVID is behind us.”
