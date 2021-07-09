For six years, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, also known as Sicangu Lakota, negotiated the return of the remains of 11 children and young adults who have been buried there for generations. Next week, the remains of nine of those children will arrive in South Dakota, just as officials in the US and Canada confront the countries’ grim history of Indigenous boarding schools.

“It was a government model… basically, eradicate the Indian in you and replace it with a White man way of thinking,” said Rodney Bordeaux, president of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. “‘Take the Indian on and save the child’ was kind of the talk back then.”

“What they forgot is the real resiliency of who we are, how we came about, how we survived and how we’re continuing to survive,” he added.

The Carlisle Indian Industrial School was the first off-reservation boarding school for Native American children, and was built on the abandoned Carlisle Barracks, according to the National Museum of the American Indian and the US Army…

Read Full Story

The post Their youngsters vanished at an Indigenous boarding college. This tribe is bringing them dwelling after 140 years appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.