SubscriberWise CEO Contacts FBI and Announces that He will ‘Lead with Love’ Following Interview with Joshua Adelstein

MASSILLON, OH, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing consumer reporting agency for the communications industry and the nation’s most prolific protector of child identities, confirmed today that company CEO and founder David Howe has informed Jeffery Fortunato, Assistant Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the Cleveland FBI, that he will not testify in any criminal tribunals and will only seek civil remedies to protect the citizens of the United States, as well as our sisters and brothers who visit from around the world, from the relentless fraud and theft campaigns exacted against innocent fellow humanity.

The communication from Howe to the FBI follows a 5-year criminal investigation that includes recorded interviews with Fox News reporter Jane Monreal, an impromptu conversation with famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump in Orlando, FL, as well as a one-hour discussion and interview with investigator, producer, researcher, and writer Joshua Adelstein. See the interview on YouTube: https://youtu.be/xgQg1DDQHjE .

“It’s simple,” stated David Howe of SubscriberWise. “We’re called to ‘Love our Enemies as Ourselves’, and although that’s often a very difficult task, it’s one that we must all strive -- for the better of humanity.

“Yes, there’s certainly evil forces in this world,” continued Howe. “And these forces are hard at work causing one another to act in ways contrary to God’s mandate that we ‘Walk with the Lord’ and ‘Love One Another’.

“And finally, from my humble perspective, having become much more engaged in ‘Faith and Truth’ – and admittedly a person who has also stumbled throughout life, just like all others have and will continue as ‘fallen humanity’ – the content outlined in Ephesians 4, Unity and Maturity in the Body of Christ, is a genuinely meaningful and remarkable statement of Truth that each of us should become more familiar…and also should strive to apply as best we can,” Howe concluded.

