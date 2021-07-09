Swedish airplane crash kills eight skydivers and pilot
A small aircraft with one pilot carrying eight parachuters crashed at 7.23 p.m. local time on Thursday shortly after takeoff and then caught fire, killing everyone on board “in a very severe accident,” Erik Hiding of Orebro police told CNN.
“There were no lives to save” when the rescue service arrived at the accident site, fire chief Per-Ove Staberyd told reporters on Friday.
According to CNN affiliate Expressen, Peter Swaffer of the Accident Investigation Board said the plane had problems early in its flight. “It happened at a very early stage at the start, so it [the plane] never came up very high,” he said.
The police did not confirm to CNN what model of aircraft was involved, but local media reports said it was a DHC-2 Turbo Beaver.
The plane had been rented by Orebro’s parachuting club, Anna Oscarson, communications manager at the Swedish Parachute Association told Swedish broadcaster TV4. “Usually you parachute most on the weekends, but now they had rented a plane to jump more…