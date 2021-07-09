Injured Hiker Black Cap Trail

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 9, 2021

North Conway, NH – On Thursday, July 8 shortly before 11:00 a.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Black Cap Trail. The hiker was Maureen Hannigan, 62, of Hanover, MA. Hannigan was hiking with her family when she injured her ankle near the summit. Members of her party were able to stabilize the injury. She was not able to bear weight on the injury but did manage to scoot down open rock slabs on the trail.

Along with Conservation Officers, members of North Conway Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance Service responded. Rescuers met Hannigan about one mile from the trailhead. She was placed in a litter and carried out. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 1:00 p.m. and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit https://hikesafe.com.